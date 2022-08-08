12 - Justin Holaday.jpg
Justin Holaday

The New Mexico Lobos football team opened fall camp on August 5th with a familiar name for Kings County football fans competing for the starting quarterback position.

Justin Holaday, former Lemoore High Tigers standout, is in contention to become the starting quarterback for the Lobos during the 2022 season. Holaday transferred to New Mexico from Fresno City College where he played for two seasons. He played his freshman year for the Rams after the pandemic cut his first season short.

“I loved it when I went for a visit. The coaches were great, and facilities were nice,” Holaday said. “I took the opportunity. I love it here.”

