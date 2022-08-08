The New Mexico Lobos football team opened fall camp on August 5th with a familiar name for Kings County football fans competing for the starting quarterback position.
Justin Holaday, former Lemoore High Tigers standout, is in contention to become the starting quarterback for the Lobos during the 2022 season. Holaday transferred to New Mexico from Fresno City College where he played for two seasons. He played his freshman year for the Rams after the pandemic cut his first season short.
“I loved it when I went for a visit. The coaches were great, and facilities were nice,” Holaday said. “I took the opportunity. I love it here.”
At Fresno City College, Holaday, a 2020 graduate of Lemoore High, played in 11 games completing 58 percent of his passes throwing for 1,821 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for 391 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Holaday said that he has the confidence he thinks he needs to become the quarterback for the Lobos when they open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Maine in Albuquerque.
“I got to show the coaches that I know the offense good enough to play and compete and lead the team,” Holaday said. “I must show the coaches that I can do it. I played a whole year at a really good level of Junior College football, and I think that is a strength that I have. “I am a hard worker. I am tough. I am going to have fun but at same time and work my butt off. Hopefully I can show them that I am here to work, and we all start becoming better.”
For Holaday, playing Division I football was not a thought until his sophomore year in high school. He was a baseball and basketball player at first, before deciding to play football as a way to join his friends on the field.
“If as a junior in high school you told me I was going to be playing at the University of New Mexico for football, I would have said no way,” Holaday said. “This is crazy to me. But after my senior year of football, I think I want to go try this thing out. Let’s go do this and try to play at the highest level I can.”
Holaday’s older brother played college baseball at Fresno State in 2019, which is something that Justin said was a motivating factor for him going forward.
“It is always a competition between me and my brother. I was like, ‘let’s go do better than him’,” Holaday said. “When I had the chance to go play at Fresno City and coach said you could go play Division I football. I took a chance on myself. I went and I did, and it worked out. It does drive me. But he is my friend, and he has experienced playing sports at a high level. I lean on him.”
Holaday said that representing Lemoore is something that he looks forward to doing at the University of New Mexico.
“It’s mind boggling. Still today, everyday I go to practice I am living my dream,” Holaday said. “I am from a small farm town. Everyone asks where it’s at and I have to say Fresno. Going back home for the past week, seeing my friends they are happy for me. It is a cool experience. We have had some big-time players, David Ausberry, Lorenzo Neal come out of Lemoore. It has been a while since a player has come out of there and done something. Hopefully I can do good and put on a show and put Lemoore on the map.”