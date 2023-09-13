Demel Turner, former Lemoore High standout, had five tackles in his first collegiate action for the Cal Poly Mustangs in a game against San Jose State on Sept. 9 in San Jose. 

Turner is a freshman for the Mustangs after graduating from Lemoore High in 2023. He helped lead the Tigers to a CIF Central Section Division II Championship in 2022 and a berth in the State Championship. 

Recommended for you