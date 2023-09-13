Demel Turner, former Lemoore High standout, had five tackles in his first collegiate action for the Cal Poly Mustangs in a game against San Jose State on Sept. 9 in San Jose.
Lemoore's Demel Turner shines for Cal Poly
- Contributed Report
- Updated
