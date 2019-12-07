Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford is stepping down from the job after three seasons at his alma mater.
"I am announcing today that I need to step down as the head coach," said Tedford. "I've had some recent medical situations and concerns that has really been going on since midseason.
"While I'm torn about this, and have a heavy heart about this, it really is time to get healthy and spend some quality time with my family. I have been doing this for a long time now, and it is time to put some priority on other things."
The Athletic first reported that Tedford was leaving, saying it was for health reasons.
The 58-year-old Tedford was hired by Fresno State following the 2016 season and he had a 26-14 record during his tenure. He took over a one-win team and quickly rebuilt the program.
The Bulldogs went 10-4 in his first season and played in the Mountain West title game. Fresno State then set a school record for wins the following year with a 12-2 mark that included a conference title game win over longtime nemesis Boise State and then a win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State finished that season ranked 18th in the nation.
Fresno State was coming off a 4-8 season in 2019, losing their final four games.
Tedford began his head coaching career at California. He led the Golden Bears to an 82-57 record and eight bowl bids in 11 seasons at Cal.
Tedford said that he has had some recent medical situations and concerns that had been going on since mid season. He said that he had a procedure a few weeks ago that he was struggling with.
"I was struggling and had to go to the hospital and had to be shocked into a rhythm a couple times. That was pretty scary," Tedford said. "I've been advised that stresses and anxieties of this job does not match up well with some of my cardiac issues. I am very thankful for the last three years to come back to my alma mater."
Tedford said that he needs to have a heart ablation in January and will take place at the Mayo Clinic.
Terry Tumey, Fresno State athletics director, said a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
"This is a very difficult day for me and as an athletic director," Tumey added. "Jeff Tedford embodies everything we want in a Bulldog. That is the legacy that Jeff Tedford will leave here as a coach, and that is the legacy we will continue to carry on, as an athletic department, and as a program here at Fresno State."
Tumey also said: "I promise the greatness of Bulldog football will continue as we go forward."
Tumey said that Tedford is what being a Bulldog is all about.
"Jeff Tedford embodies everything we want in a Bulldog. He's tenacious, he's smart, he is a great coach. He has an amazing depth of character and has a commitment to the development of young people."
Tedford chose to make the announcement as soon as possible, after it leaked on Dec. 5, to make sure that the program had a chance to be in a good place.
"Days matter, every hour matters at this time of the year. In my heart, I could not talk to recruits with all honesty and them tell them something different. With every day being so critical, I owed it to them to do it as soon as possible."
Tedford said that the next coach will have a lot of talent on the team.
"I feel the cupboard is full to compete at a high level. I'm very proud of that," Tedford said. "If they stay together, which they should, the sky is the limit. I feel the foundation is very strong."
Ryan Grubb, Fresno State Offensive Coordinator, will be the interim head coach.
Tedford said that he will still be a part of the program as an assistant to Tumey and also will do whatever possible to help the program. He said that it is time to spend time with his family.
"My wife and sons have sacrificed a lot. Now it's time for me to live." Tedford said. "I have been coaching for 30 years and it has been awesome. I have been playing since I was 8 years old, so I have been in this business for about 50 years now. It is time to focus on my health and my family."
