For Gracyn Coleman, the dream of becoming the best softball player she could be, started on a field located on Fargo and 14th Avenue in Hanford. It was there that she fell in love with the game that has become an integral part of her life. That love for the game has led her to fulfilling of dream of playing softball at the college level.
Coleman, a senior at Hanford West High School, recently signed a national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Arizona State University as a member of the Sun Devils softball team.
“It has been my dream since I realized I loved the game at 12-years-old. Softball is a part of my life. I love the game,” Coleman said. “I chose ASU because I loved the campus and the University. The town felt like home to me and has an amazing softball program.”
Arizona State plays in the PAC-12 conference and last season the Sun Devils finished 33-16 overall and made it to the NCAA Softball tournament. They finished in fourth place in the PAC-12 conference and were the 22nd ranked team in the nation.
Coleman remembers the moments that she spent on that field in Hanford that shaped her life.
“I would always run out to their practices wanting to play. I wanted to be like my cousins and be the very best in softball,” Coleman said. “My Uncle, Jeff Harger, always worked with me and taught me the fundamentals of the game. He made sure I knew that with hard work and dedication, I could succeed and fulfill my dreams.”
One of Gracyn’s cousins, Hallie Harger, is currently in her redshirt senior season as a member of the Arizona State Sun Devils softball team. Coleman’s uncle, Jeff, is also an assistant coach for the team.
Coleman plays many positions, but catcher is the position that she prefers to play.
Being a catcher allows for leadership and control of the game,” Coleman said. “As a player, I always wanted to be involved in every play and being able to catch allows me to do so.”
Coleman said that she credits her family including her parents, Tasha and John Tomlinson and her sister, Frankie, and other members of the family for helping her achieve her goals.
“My parents and family helped me and were a good support system,” Coleman said. “They spent countless hours alongside of me making sure that I stayed on track.”
Trisha Ford, Arizona State head coach, said the recruiting class she signed will help the team overall.
"This class provides some added depth that we've been looking for," Ford said. "We've recruited through the center of the field with a center fielder, pitcher and two catchers. We're pretty excited to see what this class contributes to our program in the upcoming years."
As a freshman on varsity in 2019, Coleman made the All-Central Sequoia League First team as a third baseman. She hit .425 with 11 RBIs and six doubles along with four stolen bases and a .500 OBP. For travel ball, Coleman is a member of the Cen Cal DirtDogs. A two-sport athlete, Coleman excels on the volleyball court as she does on the diamond.
"Coleman comes to us from the Cen Cal DirtDogs in Southern California. She is someone that I've watched play softball for many years and is one of the best receivers in this class,” Ford said in a statement on Arizona State Athletics website. “Experienced behind the plate, she has managed high-level pitching and honestly has some of the best fundamentals for her position that I've seen. She also has great relationships with her teammates and coaches."
Coleman said that she is excited to finish her senior year at Hanford West High School and can’t wait to begin the next chapter of her life.
“I am thankful and very grateful for the opportunity. I have worked hard and plan on working even harder,” Coleman said. “I am excited and looking forward to this next chapter as a college student-athlete at Arizona State. Forks Up!”
