It has been nearly two years since Allison Heffley and her Harvard University teammates stepped onto a softball field and competed in a game. As a freshman at Harvard in 2020, Heffley was the starting catcher for the Crimson. Now with the first game of the 2022 season quickly approaching, Heffley said she can’t wait to get back on the field after not being able to play her sophomore season.
“I think I am looking forward to just being able to play competitively again. There has been so much practice and anticipation leading up to finally being able to play again and stepping into a competitive setting will really highlight the work me and the rest of my team have put in,” Heffley said. “We have such a talented roster this year since many of the older girls took time off to be able to retain eligibility and amazing underclassmen who haven’t had a chance to show their skills, even my class as juniors haven't been able to do that. Any combination of players on the field is really going to show off our work and talent.”
The former Hanford West standout said that not being able to play softball last season was hard to take, especially with the IVY League being one of the only conferences in the nation to shut down the entire season.
“It was definitely tough to be one of the only conferences in the nation to not compete last year, especially since nearly every game was televised on ESPN+ or another network,” Heffley said. “But being able to watch these games and take an outside view allowed me to view the game in a different way and see different plays and situations that I would not have prior. So even though it was hard to swallow at first, it was a blessing in a way.”
Heffley, a junior at Harvard, started all 10 games for Harvard at catcher in 2020. During those games, she led the team with a .517 batting average, she also recorded eight RBIs and one home run.
Heffley said that while the cancellation of the season was not ideal, it may have helped her find the joy of the game again.
“I think having this time off has helped reignite a deeper love for the game. Before this time off it became so competitive that it was hard to see past a win or loss and just enjoy the game,” Heffley said. “But now having this time off I find more enjoyment in going to practice with my teammates and just being able to play my best despite how the outcome may be.”
Harvard opens the season on February 25 against Rhode Island University and Stetson University in the first day of the Hatter Classic in Florida.
“I think it's going to be one of the hardest but most rewarding games we have to play. There are going to be so many nerves and high standards that we hold ourselves to that we're going to need to push past to be successful,” Heffley said. “But there is also going to be an element of fun and exhilaration. We are finally going to be able to play and show what we have worked our whole lives for. I think no matter the outcome, it will be a game that we will never forget.”
Heffley said that she has become stronger mentally over the past two years dealing with the situations of not being able to play.
“It has definitely been a struggle to stay mentally tough in this situation. It felt like there were so many factors that just kept pushing me and my team away from competing. There were times where other things felt more important than softball because there was so much uncertainty about whether we would get to play again. It helped to have such a strong team and coaching staff who helped in every way to keep everyone engaged and hopeful about the future. I think it also helped to be more forgiving with myself because of how much adversity we faced,” Heffley said. “When moments of hopelessness arose, it was okay to be feeling that emotion, but ultimately it needed to pass, and I couldn't feel that way forever. This has also translated into how I mentally approach the game. Being more forgiving with myself when mistakes happen since that is a large part of this sport. Being able to process the feeling in the moment, but ultimately problem solving and moving forward, not wallowing in the moment. It also has brought a better approach to facing adversity and challenges, not to just bow down but to figure out a way to overcome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.