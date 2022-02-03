With less than one month to go before the start of the softball season, The Hanford Sentinel caught up with local student-athletes who are looking to succeed during the 2022 season. First up is former Hanford West standout Halle Harger who is entering her third season at Arizona State.
The Sun Devils open the season on Feb. 10 against California Baptist in the first game of the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, AZ. They will also play Oklahoma State on Feb. 10.
Harger, who is a redshirt senior, is grateful to be back on the softball diamond for another season with her Sun Devil teammates. Three years after defeating the biggest opponent of her life — cancer, she enters this season looking to contribute anyway she can help Arizona State be successful. Here is our full interview with Harger where she discusses her journey in softball, her cancer battle and also what she is looking forward to this season.
Question: What are you looking forward this about this season at Arizona State?
Answer: We kind of have a different outlook this year about how we all want to be together as a team. We are always going to stick together and have good relationships on and off the field and be good people, which is one of the mottos we say we are going to live by for the rest of the season. I think it will be fun.
Q: What are your personal goals this season?
A: My personal goals are to help out and contribute to the team in any way that I can. Whether that is defensively, hitting, or in the dugout picking pitches just doing what I can on or off the field to help contribute to the team.
Q: After battling cancer in 2017 and beating it in 2018, transferring from Boise State in 2019 to Arizona State and now being a college athlete through the pandemic, how do you put everything in perspective with everything you have gone through?
A: With everything that I have gone through during COVID, transferring schools at one point, I just appreciate being on the field every single day. I don’t take that for granted. I’ve been through times where I have had to watch for a year, transfer to a new school and relearn things, so no matter what I just appreciate being able to be out there with my teammates and getting to play the game.
Q: Can you talk about the journey you have had to get to this point now at Arizona State?
A: I played all for years at Hanford West, my dad, Jeff, coached me for my first year there. Then Coach [Russ] Heffley, who is our volunteer assistant currently at Arizona State, coached me after that. I committed my freshman year of high school to play at Boise State University. I played there for two years and then the coach who recruited me there ended up leaving my second year, but before that I got diagnosed with cancer my freshman year right before season. I went from playing a lot to having to shutdown so I could get healthy. After that year I felt like my coach had left and I wanted to be closer to my family and I wanted a new beginning. I wanted a different environment and I wanted to play for my dad, Jeff, again, since he had coached me my whole life, so I ended up following him, where he is an assistant coach at Arizona State. I also had known coach [Trisha] Ford for a long time and that was one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to come to Arizona State. Also, getting to play in front of my family was going to be cool. I am now three years cancer free so that’s fun and now I just try to do as much as I can to the community and try to help other people going through it and share my success story.
Q: How mentally strong did you become during your cancer battle that has you get to where you are today?
A: I was in a situation where if I wasn’t mentally strong it was just going to take me down lower. I couldn’t change the situation I was in all I could do is stay positive. I had a good support system, but I think that made me stronger not just health wise but in life and in softball. I have a different outlook on things and how I appreciate things. It was life changing for me. One day I went from being perfectly fine to another day losing pretty much everything. I think it made me stronger as a person, I am grateful for it. I love the community I am in now; I have gotten to know so many other cancer survivors and people who are trying to help promote the American Cancer Society, so I think in some weird way I was meant to be put in that position, so I am grateful.
Q: How important is it for you to raise awareness for cancer?
A: I have been working with a few different people and it is something that I am always going to continue to do. I feel like I have the platform to do it and it is something that I care about and am passionate about. I will in anyway try to help any organization that is trying to help or promote cancer research. It means a lot to me, and it is something that I really enjoy doing.
Q: How much has Arizona State meant to you?
A: The environment here softball wise and fan support we have here is amazing. There is really nothing better than getting to play in front of my family every single weekend and that is the biggest thing. I have met so many cool teammates that I got to build new friendships after having a whole new team. I have been able to make new friends, experience new things. I think my favorite part is how involved our fans are and how many people show up to our games, so Arizona State has been awesome.
Q: What is the biggest growth you have had on the field coming off last season?
A: For me it has always been a physical thing. Learning new ways to move because I have had surgeries and now, I feel like I have gotten control of how my body works now. So, I am moving quicker, I am stronger than I ever have been. Just being able to learn how my body functions now and being able to apply that on the field.
Q: Mentally, what is the level you are at now when you are on playing?
A: I have figured out how the game works pretty well since I have been involved with it for so long. After going through something that was so mentally draining that now when I do hit any little bumps it is like I have been through this before and I have done something harder than this. So, I can always look back at that and say you’ll be fine, and nothing is going to be worse than that.
Q: What does it mean to you to be still representing the city of Hanford and Hanford West?
A: I love my hometown and I love where I come from, and I feel so happy that I get to represent them. I think it is cool to see where Hanford softball came from to when we were Dirtdogs and when my dad started that to going to Hanford West and we made a run and Valley Championships that we won there and now seeing all those girls including me get to play in college. I think it school to see where we started as Hanford softball and getting to see where we are now.
