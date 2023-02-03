Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Rangers Scout Team Baseball Game, Monday, October 10, 2022, O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, OK.Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics
Hanford's Juaron Watts-Brown throws a pitch at the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Rangers Scout Team Baseball Game, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

 Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics

Juaron Watts-Brown said that Oklahoma State is where he is supposed to be. After playing last season at Long Beach State, Watts-Brown is preparing to start the next chapter of his baseball journey with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

"I am excited to play with this new team and contribute to help us get ups to Omaha which is the ultimate goal," Watts-Brown said. "I think the history of this program. and the brand that comes with it. My coach always says that everyone knows what the OSU logo means. It's pretty cool to put the uniform on."

The Cowboys open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17 against Missouri as part of the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.  

Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball Social Media Photo Shoot, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Orange Power Studios, Stillwater, OK. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics
Hanford's Juaron Watts-Brown is ready for the season with the Oklahoma State Cowboy.

