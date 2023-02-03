Juaron Watts-Brown said that Oklahoma State is where he is supposed to be. After playing last season at Long Beach State, Watts-Brown is preparing to start the next chapter of his baseball journey with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
"I am excited to play with this new team and contribute to help us get ups to Omaha which is the ultimate goal," Watts-Brown said. "I think the history of this program. and the brand that comes with it. My coach always says that everyone knows what the OSU logo means. It's pretty cool to put the uniform on."
The Cowboys open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17 against Missouri as part of the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Watts-Brown, a Hanford native and former Hanford High standout who graduated in 2021, is accumulating a lot of preseason praise. He was voted as the BIG 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and the preseason BIG 12 Newcomer of the Year. He also has been named to multiple publications preseason All-American teams.
Baseball America and D1 Baseball both named Watts-Brown to their preseason All-American second teams. Watts-Brown was previously tabbed Preseason All-Americans by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game publications.
For Watts-Brown, while the early accolades are an honor, he said he is just worried about working hard to help the Cowboys succeed.
"I think that those awards are kind of they are cool but that is not the final result," Watts-Brown said. "The season hasn’t started, but it makes me want to work harder."
Watts-Brown transferred to OSU after earning Freshman All-America honors at Long Beach State last season. The right-handed pitcher went 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 15 appearances, including 12 starts, for the Dirtbags and racked up 111 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.
During the month of May, Watts-Brown went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 33 innings, and he posted double-digit strikeout games in four of his last five starts of the season.
He has been working hard during the off-season the be as prepared as possible for the 2023 season.
I have worked on my command with all my pitches. My change-up has really come along this fall," Watts-Brown said. "I have also worked on my mental game."
The transition from Long Beach State to Oklahoma State was made easier by the coaches and players that return to the Cowboys Watts-Brown said.
"Being a new guy at new school was an adjustment. But all the coaches and players have been great. I love it here," Watts-Brown said. "It was the coaches and the squad that they had coming back, the coaches like rob and josh have been very helpful for my career. Everybody in the locker room to vibe with each other."
While Watts-Brown's journey to Oklahoma State had a detour in Long Beach, he knows that this is where he is meant to be.
"It means I ended up where I was supposed to," Watts-Brown said. "I didn’t end up there because it wasn’t my time. It has worked out the way it was supposed to, and I am grateful."