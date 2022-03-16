Coming off perhaps the best start of his college career, Juaron Watts-Brown is ready to continue his success on the mound for the Long Beach State Dirtbags baseball team, while trying to bring his hometown of Hanford the recognition he feels it deserves.
Watts-Brown took the mound on March 13 against the No. 15 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. Watts-Brown earned a no decision but pitched seven innings allowing just one hit and striking out seven batters. He had a no hitter through five innings of play. Long Beach State scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the 1-0 win.
“I established a strike zone with my fastball. That is honestly what any pitcher if they can do that, they can do well because of the off-speed playing off it,” Watts-Brown said. “My success came from that and then my curveball was working well, and I got a lot of swing and misses. Also, my defense was great behind me. I had Conner Burns behind the plate and he is a great defensive catcher.”
Watts-Brown originally committed to Texas Tech during his high school career, but de-committed later in his senior year and chose to attend Long Beach State University.
“Just hearing the coaches out and once I talked to Coach [Eric] Valenzuela, we hit it off. Long Beach is a great area and has a great history, it is the Dirtbags, next to L.A. it felt right,” Watts-Brown said.
The former Hanford High School standout has become the Sunday pitcher for the Dirtbags, who are currently 7-7 overall on the season. He has four starts in 2022 and is 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA. He has 26 strikeouts and opponents are only batting .182 avg against Watts-Brown.
Watts-brown’s first start of his college career came on Feb. 20 against the defending NCAA National Champions Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss.
“The first start against Mississippi State was crazy in front of all those fans and the defending National Champions and that was getting my feet wet,” Watts-brown said. “It was awesome, I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be. I prepared myself through the fall. I Feel good and fell like I am supposed to be here.”
Watts-Brown said that in his first four starts in 2022 he has learned how to be a better pitcher which he hopes carries him to success.
“One of the things that I have worked on is being tough. I think I am a tough guy, getting ahead of batters is being tough,” Watts-Brown said. “When you fall behind batters, that is not being a great pitcher. Once you get ahead and you can attack those hitters that is one of the things, I take from it. That is where I find success. “Making sure my presence is felt on the mound.”
Watts-Brown next scheduled start is Sunday, March 20 against Hawaii in the Big West Conference opening series.
After not pitching for a few seasons due to the pandemic and redshirting last season for Long Beach State, Watts-Brown credits his time in summer ball for getting back his competitive spirit.
“I honestly got it this summer when I went to Brocton for summer ball. That was a good first taste of an actual college environment,” Watts-Brown said. “That is where I got it back. Sitting down for two years and not playing a game is tough. I think once I get into that it started to click and that allowed me into translate it into this season.”
Watts-Brown said that he is looking to continue to get better as the season moves along. One of those games that he is looking forward too, but will not pitch in, is on March 22 when the Dirtbags play the Fresno State Bulldogs in Fresno.
“It is going to be cool; Fresno State was one of the first schools that talked to me, and it would be awesome to play against them,” Watts-Brown said. “Especially going back home, I don’t go home very often so I am going to have a good bit of fans there so that will be nice. I wish I was pitching, but it will be nice to see family and friends.”
While Watts-Brown is loving it in Long Beach, he said that one of the goals he has is to continue to represent his hometown of Hanford.
“I want to put on for Hanford. That is one of the things I wanted to do,” Watts-Brown said. “One of the reasons is because Hanford doesn’t get a lot of recognition. We have a lot of talent in Hanford. There are a couple guys that have tried to put Hanford on the map, and I think it is cool that they are behind me and supporting me.”