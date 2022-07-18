Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener has been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday morning. The Maxwell Award, in its 86th year, is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. The watch list incorporates a wide variety of players from different conferences within the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
Haener adds this preseason recognition to his list of honors, already being named a first team All-Mountain West selection by Athlon Sports (June 2) and Phil Steele (June 17). He was also a fourth team preseason All-American pick by Phil Steele.
The senior from Danville, Calif. enters his sixth year of collegiate football in 2022. Transferring to Fresno State from Washington in 2019, Haener has had two successful seasons as the Bulldogs' starter.
Haener led Fresno State to a 10-3 season in 2021, being named a second team All-Mountain West quarterback last season. Haener was also a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, and earned mid-season recognitions by the Manning Award and Maxwell Award in 2021.
Haener finished the 2021 season with 4,096 yards passing and 33 touchdowns, completing 329-of-490 pass attempts. He became the first Bulldog quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards since Derek Carr (2013), and just the third quarterback in program history to hit that mark - joining Derek and David Carr.
In only two seasons at Fresno State, Haener has found himself in the Top 10 in program history in several statistical categories - career passing yards, career pass completions, career pass completion percentage, career pass attempts, career touchdown passes, most games with four or more touchdown passes, most games with five or more touchdown passes, most 300-yard passing games, and most 400-yard passing games.
In a program with a historical lineage of successful quarterbacks, Haener has quickly put himself in conversation to be one of the greats.
Fresno State has had a selection to the annual preseason Maxwell Award watch list now in three-straight seasons as former running back Ronnie Rivers earned a spot in 2020 and 2021. Former quarterback Marcus McMaryion was a 2018 addition, and eventual semifinalist of the award. Prior to McMaryion, the last Bulldog to earn recognition by the Maxwell Award was Derek Carr in 2013.
Haener is one of four selections from around the Mountain West, joining Brad Roberts (Air Force), George Holani (Boise State) and Logan Bonner (Utah State).
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.
