Fresno State senior wide receiver Jalen Cropper was named a fourth team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, the organization announced on Monday. The release named Cropper as one of two picks from the Mountain West, joined by third team kicker Jonah Dalmas (Boise State).
Cropper adds this preseason recognition to his list of honors, already being named a first team All-Mountain West selection by Athlon Sports (June 2) and Phil Steele (June 17).
Cropper, a second team All-Mountain West selection a year ago, finished the 2021 season as the Bulldogs' leading receiver, totaling 85 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cropper averaged 69.15 receiving yards per game. He finished the 2021 season with 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while adding a 51-yard touchdown pass against Cal Poly.
The Parlier, Calif. native ranked in the top 10 in the Mountain West in receptions per game (No. 4), receiving touchdowns (T-No. 2), receiving yards per game (No. 6), receptions (No. 3), and receiving yards (No. 6). When looking at the FBS ranks, Cropper checked in at No. 16 in receiving touchdowns, No. 18 in receptions per game, No. 37 in total touchdowns, No. 50 in receiving yards and No. 56 in receiving yards per game.
Cropper has made a name for himself in the record books at Fresno State, being on trend to hit the Top 10 in several categories in Bulldog football history. Last season alone, Cropper hit Top 10 numbers in single game receptions, single game receiving touchdowns, season numbers in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and consecutive games with at least one receiving touchdown.
He had back-to-back weeks with big performances last season. Against then-No. 13 UCLA, Cropper finished with 141 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left on the clock. Cropper's 14 receptions that night tied for the fourth-most in a game in program history. A week later, Cropper tied the program and Mountain West record with four receiving touchdowns against UNLV. Cropper was the first of six players from around the FBS to score four receiving touchdowns in a game last season, a mark that led the country.
Cropper joins Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener as the team's preseason All-American selections so far this season. Haener was named a fourth team preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
Athlon Sports preseason All-America selections are based on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and previous awards matter in player evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 All-America team and all-conference teams is largely based on predicting and projecting the upcoming year.