After its first 10 games, College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team has emerged with the state's No. 2 Ratings Percentage Index, a key statistical calculation that helps determine regional playoff seeding.

The Giants trail only Butte, which propelled to No. 1 by winning a head-to-head matchup 78-69 in the final of the Tom Gilcrest Invitational on Dec. 3 at Porter Field House.

Sequoias (9-1) led 23-20 through the first quarter and last led 30-29 following a 3-pointer by Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton) with 4:57 remaining in the second quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you