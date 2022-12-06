After its first 10 games, College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team has emerged with the state's No. 2 Ratings Percentage Index, a key statistical calculation that helps determine regional playoff seeding.
The Giants trail only Butte, which propelled to No. 1 by winning a head-to-head matchup 78-69 in the final of the Tom Gilcrest Invitational on Dec. 3 at Porter Field House.
Sequoias (9-1) led 23-20 through the first quarter and last led 30-29 following a 3-pointer by Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton) with 4:57 remaining in the second quarter.
A Sanaya Shrader layup on the next possession gave Butte (11-1) a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
The Giants' last gasp came when Geizzle Jones (Bullard-Fresno) sank a jumper off an assist from Camila Barreno (Ambato, Ecuador) to trim their deficit to 63-60 with 5:28 left in the game.
But the Roadrunners responded with a 13-6 run — fueled by two 3-pointers from Sarah Tait and another by Jordan Arreola — to reestablish control.
Barreno led Sequoias with 17 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. Holland finished with 16 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Giants also received 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block from Jones; 10 points, four rebounds and a block from Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford); and 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal from Maria Dias (Lisbon, Portugal).
Sequoias reached the final of its state showcase tournament by knocking Ventura from the unbeaten ranks, 79-63 on Dec. 2. The Pirates (6-1) are No. 9 in RPI.
Behind six points from Roberts, the Giants raced out to a 24-14 first quarter lead against Ventura and never looked back.
Roberts, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Jones, also a member of the all-tournament team, led Sequoias with 26 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists.
Dias contributed 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block; Barreno had nine points, six rebounds and an assist; Holland had nine points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals; and Taylor Roth (Sanger) added five points, a rebound and an assist.
The Giants opened the tournament with an 89-56 victory over Canyons that featured a 21-point, six-assist, four-rebound and three-steal performance by Barreno.
After the Cougars, who are No. 46 in RPI, tied the score 19-19 with 1:10 left in the first quarter, Sequoias led the rest of the way.
Roberts delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds and a steal for the Giants. Jones contributed 15 points, six rebounds, five blocks and four steals.
Dias had 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals; Holland had nine points, two assists, a rebound and a steal; Roth had five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal; and Maci Chavez (Kingsburg) added five points, three rebounds and two assists.
Sequoias will play three home games this week, starting with a makeup game against Pasadena (5-4) at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
The Giants are also scheduled to host Palo Verde (1-9) at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and Diablo Valley (1-4) at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Entry into Porter Field House is $8 general admission and $5 for seniors and students.
Sequoias will not play at home again until it begins defense of the Central Valley Conference title against Merced (5-5) at 3 p.m. Jan. 7.
*Teaser photo provided by College of the Sequoias