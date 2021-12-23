For the second straight weekend, the College of the Sequoias women's basketball team captured the consolation championship of a tournament full of state-ranked opposition.
Behind 18 points from Sapphire Jones, the No. 14-ranked Giants topped No. 20 Skyline 70-65 on Dec. 18 in the consolation final of the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco.
Jones, a Hanford High product, also had five steals, three rebounds and an assist to help Sequoias improve to 10-4 on the season.
The Giants also received 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals from Celeste Lewis (Sierra Pacific-Hanford); 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists from Serena Ybarra (Coalinga); nine points, four rebounds and an assist from Nikola Hudson (Florida); and eight points, five rebounds and a steal from Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton).
The Giants outlasted Skyline (11-4) by outscoring the Trojans 20-16 in the fourth quarter.
That capped a 2-1 run through the Golden Gate Classic, an event that started with a 66-60 loss in the first round to unranked and eventual tournament champion Santa Rosa on Dec. 16, and a 72-53 victory over West Los Angeles in the consolation semifinals Dec. 17.
Against Santa Rosa, which beat No. 5 Sierra 72-59 in the final, Sequoias fell behind 13-7 after the first quarter and never completely recovered.
Lewis led the Giants with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Jones added 10 points, three rebounds and an assist, while Hailee Edwards (Ridgeview-Bakersfield) contributed eight points and two steals.
Sequoias overcame a 10-point halftime deficit against West L.A., exploding for 52 points in the second half.
Lewis was the catalyst for the Giants by scoring 24 points (including four 3-pointers) along with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and five blocks.
Holland had nine points and two rebounds; Jones had eight points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals; Hudson had eight points, an assist and a steal; and Ybarra added seven points, four rebounds, an assist and three steals.
The Golden Gate Classic also saw No. 10 San Francisco beat No. 5 East Los Angeles 72-63 for third place, and West L.A. edge Napa Valley 71-70 for seventh place.
The Giants won the consolation title of their Gilcrest Invitational, a tournament that featured seven regionally ranked teams at the time, with a 66-48 defeat of then Southern California No. 5 Ventura on Dec. 4
Sequoias has concluded its nonconference schedule.
The Giants are set to open Central Valley Conference play at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 at Taft (2-9).
Sequoias' next home game is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 12 against Merced (6-7) in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the men's team, which plays at 5 p.m.
The CVC features two other state-ranked teams in No. 3 Fresno City (11-1) and No. 16 West Hills-Lemoore (10-3).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
After defeating four state-ranked teams during a 10-day stretch, College of the Sequoias has vaulted up the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches' Association rankings.
The Giants (10-2) rose 11 spots — from No. 14 to No. 3 — in the latest CCCMBCA Top 30 poll released Dec. 21.
Sequoias was due a move up the rankings following victories over then No. 3 Ventura (93-57) on Dec. 18, then No. 7 San Diego City (83-65) on Dec. 11, then No. 15 Los Angeles Southwest (89-74) on Dec. 10 and then No. 5 West L.A. (70-66) on Dec. 9.
The Giants also held a 39-36 halftime lead against new state No. 1 San Francisco (11-1) before eventually losing against the host Rams 80-66 on Dec. 4.
Sequoias is idle until Dec. 30-31, when it will travel to Oceanside for the Clete Adelman Classic.
The Giants open against host MiraCosta (5-7) at 6 p.m. Dec. 30, and then face Antelope Valley (7-5) at noon Dec. 31 to conclude their nonconference schedule.
Sequoias is set to begin Central Valley Conference play at 6 p.m. Jan 5 at West Hills-Coalinga (5-8)
The Giants' next home game at Porter Field House is the opener of a doubleheader with the women's team against Merced (2-11). The men's game starts at 5 p.m., with the women following at 7 p.m.
The CVC also features state-ranked teams in No. 2 Columbia (11-0), No. 22 Porterville (8-2) and No. 30 Fresno City (6-5).
Sequoias travels to Columbia at 6 p.m. Jan. 19, and will host the Claim Jumpers at 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.