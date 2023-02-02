ibarra2 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Emily Ibarra bats for COS.

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

Emily Ibarra picked up where she left off for College of the Sequoias softball team.

The former Redwood High standout went a combined 4 for 8 with five RBIs to help the Giants open the season with a doubleheader sweep of host Modesto on Jan. 28.

Ibarra hit .526 in 17 games for the Giants in 2021, when Sequoias was one of a handful of programs across the state that brought back athletics during a school year otherwise canceled by the California Community College Athletic Association because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended for you