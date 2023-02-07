javohngarcia.jpg

Javohn Garcia drives to the basket against West Hills Lemoore. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

College of the Sequoias men's basketball team reduced to one its magic number for clinching no worse than a tie for a fifth straight Central Valley Conference championship with a 71-47 victory over West Hills-Lemoore on Feb. 4 at Porter Field House.

But even more important to Giants coach Dallas Jensen was the team's 16th consecutive victory -- tied with Yuba for the second-longest active streak in the state behind Fullerton's 17 straight -- with Northern California Regional playoff seeding looming in two weeks.

California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state No. 6-ranked Sequoias improved to 21-3 overall and 10-0 in the CVC, three games ahead of second-place Fresno City and Columbia with four remaining.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you