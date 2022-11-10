rolondo.jpg

COS' Rolondo Holms (11) runs upfield in a recent game.  

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

College of the Sequoias' football team has achieved an important milestone. 

The Giants are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under coach Travis Burkett and staff, and for the third consecutive championship season overall dating back to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before 2019, Sequoias had qualified for only four bowls over the previous 20 seasons. The Giants haven't played in three straight bowls since 1996-1998.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

