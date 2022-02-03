Six reigning all-conference players form the nucleus of a College of the Sequoias baseball team that hopes to accomplish a feat it was not afforded during its previous two wildly successful seasons: an opportunity to participate in the state playoffs.
"We went 41-9 (over two seasons) with the same group and never got to go to the playoffs," said Giants coach Jody Allen.
That's because the state playoffs the past two seasons were canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.
Sequoias was tied for the third-most wins in the state at 18-4 when the season was suspended in March of 2020.
In 2021, the Giants tied for the most wins in the state, and, at 23-5 overall, had the third-best winning percentage among the 52 California community college baseball programs that elected to play a season delayed and shortened by coronavirus precautions.
Sequoias returns 12 players who contributed to one or both of those teams, including 2021 All-Central Valley Conference first-team selections in pitchers Riley Creech (El Diamante High) and J.T. Friesen (Immanuel-Reedley), first baseman Elijah Cortez (Central-Fresno) and outfielder Michael McKernan (Mt. Whitney).
Also returning are All-CVC second-team selections in third baseman Flavio Perez Jr. (Hanford) and outfielder Nate Gilson (El Diamante), as well as pitchers Tyce Ochs (Golden West), Cristian Garcia (Hanford) and Austin Fleck (Central), catcher Andrew Pompa (Dinuba), infielder Elijah Munoz (Redwood) and designated hitter Benjamin Pedersen (Tulare Union).
Munoz was the Giants' starting shortstop and Pedersen one of their top starting pitchers in 2020 before both suffered shoulder injuries.
That group is bolstered by 19 incoming freshmen, seven of whom drew starts as Sequoias opened the season by dropping two of three games at Allan Hancock on Jan. 27-29 in shortstop Logan Schweizer (Ponderosa-Sacramento), second baseman Lee Trevino (Redwood), catcher Tyler Kiggens (Washington Union-Easton), designated hitter Chase Gomez (Tulare Western), catcher/third baseman Jacob Costo (Tulare Union), outfielder Jackson Brooks (Exeter) and pitcher Anfernee Murrieta (Lemoore).
Other newcomers include pitcher/outfielder Rider Hartman, the 2021 West Yosemite League Player of the Year while at El Diamante, pitcher Julian Lopez (Fresno), catcher Gavin Machado (Exeter), pitcher/outfielder Jimmy Wallace (Blue Ridge-Showlow, Ariz.), pitcher Dylan See (Exeter), pitcher Jake Tye (Tehachapi), catcher Brody Ono (Ponderosa), pitcher Stephen Dean (Mt. Whitney), infielder Dominic McLaughlin (Hanford), pitcher Tyler Dean (Mt. Whitney), pitcher Cole Schimpf (Golden West) and outfielder Diego Ambriz (Lemoore).
"I feel like we have some really good talent. And this team will get better as the season goes on," Allen said. "We are going to have to be a little more patient with this group. We're still trying to convince them of the kind of club we can be. The good news is there is a lot of talent here. The bad news is we're not quite where we want to be yet."
Creech was the Giants top starter last season, going 3-0 with a 2.45 earned-run average in a team-leading 47 2/3 innings.
Freisen was the state-leader in saves with eight while posting a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings. Allen said he plans to employ Freisen in longer outings this season, perhaps even starting him, after he was one of the state's best closers the past two seasons.
Garcia (1-0, 3.57), Ochs (2-1, 6.75) and Fleck (1-1, 3.72) were also key contributors to a pitching rotation that helped Sequoias win the Central Valley Conference championship at 20-4 last season.
"Right now, we don't have that No. 1 guy who can shut the door on people," Allen said. "But we've got guys who could develop into that, and guys who will give us quality innings and guys who have been in the heat of battle already. We've got a pretty deep staff."
Offensively, the Giants will look for Perez Jr. and Cortez to lead the way. Perez Jr. hit .379 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 32 RBIs last season, while Cortez hit .372 with nine doubles, four homers and 27 RBIs.
"We just need them to do the things they are capable of doing," Allen said. "I think they are both up to the challenge. Both are pretty dangerous hitters. They are guys we are counting on to play good defense, hit well and lead our team."
McKernan (.297, nine doubles, two homers, 25 RBIs) and Gilson (.301, seven doubles, one triple, one homer, 17 RBIs) were also key contributors last season.
Where Allen and his staff of assistants Jeff Sisk, Mike Remy, Scott Laird, Dana Gomez and Ben Walkowiak have the most work to do is getting their middle infielders (Schweizer and Trevino) and catchers (Kiggens, Costa, Pompa and Ono) up to speed with the community college game.
Last season, that wasn't a problem as veterans held all three spots with CVC Co-Players of the Year Peyton Allen (Golden West) and Andrew Valdez (El Diamante) at shortstop and second base, respectively, and CVC Defensive Player of the Year David Beavers (Redwood) behind the plate.
"Those three guys for us last year were really good," Allen said. "It's hard to replace the state's leader in home runs (Valdez), the state leader in hits (Allen) and the best defensive catcher in the league (Beavers.) We're a little young in spots you don't want to be young in. And we're going to have growing pains with some of our younger players. But I like the guys we have. They are working hard."
Defensively, Sequoias has three returning CVC Gold Glove team members in Perez Jr. at third, McKernan in the outfield and Friesen on the mound.
The Giants have 14 games — including home games at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 and noon Feb. 5 against Marin — to establish roles around the diamond before launching CVC play at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Porterville.
Conference play ends with a game at 2 p.m. April 29 at West Hills-Coalinga, and by then, the Giants hope to have created a resume worthy of a spot in the Northern California Regional playoffs.
"Getting to play that non-conference schedule will be really valuable for this group," Allen said. "It feels like we're getting back to a normal baseball season. I'm excited for them."
Sequoias opened its season Jan. 27 with a 4-1 loss at Allan Hancock. Gilson had a sixth-inning RBI single among three hits to pace the Giants. Creech started and allowed two earned runs over five innings. Garcia pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Perez and Gilson delivered run-scoring doubles in the top of the ninth inning to snap a 7-7 tie and lead Sequoias to a 9-8 victory over the Bulldogs on Jan. 28.
Gomez led the Giants' 12-hit attack with a double, two singles and two RBIs.
Murrieta made his debut for Sequoias with four shutout innings.
Sequoias lost the series finale 4-1, getting its only run on a first-inning RBI double by Cortez. Dean, Tye and Fleck combined to pitch 5 1/3 shutout innings of relief.
