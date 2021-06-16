College of the Sequoias softball — which featured one of the state's most prolific offenses — was well represented on the All-Central Valley Conference team, highlighted by Player of the Year Audra Pratt.
Pratt, a sophomore outfielder from Golden West High, hit .500 (tied for seventh-best in the state) with six doubles, three triples, 25 RBIs and 17 runs to earn the CVC's highest honor following voting of its coaches.
Pratt picked up where she left off during the 2020 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, when she hit .434 with eight doubles, three triples, a homer, 22 RBI and 24 runs in 23 games.
"It goes back to her season last year," Giants coach Cori Janelli said. "She just continued on with what she had been doing, offensively being our leader. I think it was a well-deserved honor."
Sequoias placed four players on the All-CVC first-team: sophomore pitcher Olivia Aguigam (El Diamante), freshman infielder Emily Ibarra (Redwood), freshman infielder Emily Juarez (Hanford) and freshman catcher Maddison Servadio (Mission Oak).
Aguigam went 10-3 with a 1.62 earned-run average and 82 strikeouts (third-best in the state) in 82 1/3 innings. She also hit .269 with seven RBIs.
"I'm glad she was recognized for the hard work she put in and how well she did for us," Janelli said.
Ibarra hit .526 (fourth-best in the state) with 12 doubles, three triples, three homers, 17 RBIs and 30 runs while moving to shortstop from the outfield.
"She likes to play in the outfield, but we needed a shortstop and she really stepped up and took that responsibility on for us," Janelli said. "She was huge for us on the field and at the plate."
Juarez made her mark on the Giants after transferring from Cuesta, finishing with a state-leading .541 batting average along with six doubles, two triples, two homers, 13 RBIs, 20 runs and 12 steals.
"She is a force to be reckoned with," Janelli said. "She's so talented. We were lucky to have her. She made a difference for us."
Servadio moved from third base to catcher this season and broke out offensively, hitting .426 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 RBIs and 17 runs after hitting only .222 in 2020. She also shined defensively, sporting a .970 fielding percentage while making only three errors in 101 total chances.
"It was her first time catching and she had umpires complimenting her on how well she played," Janelli said. "You have to have a good catcher and she really filled that hole for us. She sacrificed to make the team better. I'm very proud of her."
The Giants also placed freshman infielder/pitcher Alyssa Grijalva (Selma) on the All-CVC second-team after she hit .408 with three doubles, a triple, 18 RBIs and 12 runs, while going 1-1 with a 4.27 ERA in 19 2/3 innings inside the circle.
"She really grew and developed as the year went on," Janelli said. "She really stepped up and had great success at the plate."
Pratt, Ibarra, Juarez, Servadio and Grijalva powered a Giants’ offense that hit .359 overall (eighth-best in the state) and averaged 7.9 runs per game.
Sequoias went 13-4 overall and finished second in the CVC at 11-3 during a season delayed and shortened by coronavirus precautions. The Giants tied for the fifth-best winning percentage in the state at .765.
"It was just a success to play some games," Janelli said. "Our administration made sure we were able to play some games, and we were super grateful for that."
Janelli said only Ibarra plans to move on to a four-year school for next season, though she has not signed with a college yet.
Ibarra will transfer with three seasons of eligibility remaining because this abbreviated season, as well as 2020, won’t count against a player’s athletic clock.
