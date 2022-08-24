mason
Mason Brosseau is entering his redshirt freshman season with Sacramento State. He is a former Hanford High School standout.

 
 
Mason Brosseau is ready for a breakout season in 2022 for the Sacramento State Hornets football team. The former Hanford High School standout said that he is anticipating the start of the season and getting on the field.

“I am super excited to keep learning and to see what different experiences that are going to happen throughout,” Brosseau said. “There are a few games I’m excited about. I am just going to keep improving and see how all my hard work pans out. Camp is going well It is long days, it is fun, and it is what signed up for. Playing the game I love, and it is exiting. It is a little bit of both I am working my way up the depth chart and having good practices and definitely will see field a lot more than I did last year.”

The Hornets open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Utah Tech at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento. Brosseau, who is a redshirt freshman for the Hornets, played in four games in 2021 and said that he learned what it takes to play in college during those games.  

