Mason Brosseau is ready for a breakout season in 2022 for the Sacramento State Hornets football team. The former Hanford High School standout said that he is anticipating the start of the season and getting on the field.
“I am super excited to keep learning and to see what different experiences that are going to happen throughout,” Brosseau said. “There are a few games I’m excited about. I am just going to keep improving and see how all my hard work pans out. Camp is going well It is long days, it is fun, and it is what signed up for. Playing the game I love, and it is exiting. It is a little bit of both I am working my way up the depth chart and having good practices and definitely will see field a lot more than I did last year.”
The Hornets open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Utah Tech at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento. Brosseau, who is a redshirt freshman for the Hornets, played in four games in 2021 and said that he learned what it takes to play in college during those games.
“One big thing I realized is that the speed of the game is different. Everything happens so fast and there is a lot more that’s goes into the games,” Brosseau said. “I have learned a better way of using my hands. In high school, I didn’t have to rely much technique, So I have just been working on a lot of my technique.”
One of the main reasons that Brosseau is confident he will be successful is because of his upbringing in Hanford, he said.
“Hanford really taught me to be a better man. Nothing was handed to me, the years I was there we were a powerhouse, and nothing was given to us,” Brosseau said. “We played hard-nosed ball with chip on shoulder. Also personally, nothing was handed to me. I had to work hard to get what I want. Coach [Josh] Young and Coach [Cannon] Sanchez and my parents instilled that into me.”
Brosseau said that is because of the work ethic that Hanford gave him that he wants to give back to the community. He returned in the summer to help out at the Cannon Sanchez Youth Football camp, which he said he enjoyed.
“I didn’t have the opportunity to have a camp when I was young. At that age, I would have loved to attend a camp. I wanted to give back toa community that has done so much for me,” Brosseau said. “Coach Sanchez is doing a great job when it comes to involving the community and alumni. It is cool to see a lot of us together and giving back.”
One of the games that Brosseau is looking forward to is against Montana on Oct. 22. That game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2.
We were ecstatic to get the opportunity to show our brand of football to the world,” Brosseau said. “A lot of the people in our conference know who we are and now we get to show it.”
Brosseau said that he sees similarities between his team at Sacramento State and Hanford.
“The big thing I realized is we have the underdog mentality, and a lot of time people sleep on us and not realize how good we really are,” Brosseau said. “We need to show them.”
As for himself, Brosseau said that he is looking forward to showing the conference the type of player he is.
“They are going to see relentless effort and a lot of grit,” Brosseau said. “I am going to play my heart out for the people who support me here in Sacramento and in my hometown of Hanford.”