Cristian Trujillo, 8, plays for COS in a recent game. 
 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

It was a season of important firsts for College of the Sequoias' men's soccer team in 2021.

Consider the Giants' accomplishments during the 14th championship season in program history.

  • They won at least 10 games for the first time.
  • They captured their first Central Valley Conference title.
  • They made their first appearance in the Northern California Regional playoffs.
  • They scored their first postseason win.

