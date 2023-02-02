Allen Perryman, right, who was the head coach at Hanford West for the 2022 season, will be leaving the program to take a position as the safeties coach at his alma mater Sacramento State. Perryman led the Huskies to a 7-6 overall record and a runner-up finish in the CIF Central Section Division VI Championship in his lone season as head coach.
Allen Perryman said returning to his Alma mater Sacramento State and coaching was an opportunity he couldn't refuse.
Perryman, who was the head coach at Hanford West High School, was named the safeties coach at Sacramento State on Jan. 23. The move ends Perryman's one-year tenure as the Huskies head coach.
"It's a blessing to be able to return back to Sac State as a coach. I can't thank coach Andy Thompson enough for this opportunity. It was an opportunity that just fell in my lap and I had to take it," Perryman said. "Being able to coach with the best coaching staff in the Big Sky Conference is a honor. Also being able to coach some of the players that I played with when I was there is awesome. I'm really excited and I can't wait to get going."
Andy Thompson, Sacramento State head coach, had high praise for the former Hornets player who will now be a coach on his staff.
"It is great to bring Allen back to Sacramento State," Thompson said in a news release on Sacramento State's Athletics site. "He was an exceptional student-athlete here and has added some great experience as a high school head coach. I think he will be a great addition for our secondary players and our team."
Perryman led the Huskies to a 7-6 overall record and a Central Section Division VI runner-up finish in his only season at the helm. The team was Hanford West finished 1-9 in 2021.
He said that while he may be leaving, he will be keeping updated on the progress the Huskies program will continue to make.
"It wasn't just me out there that helped bring this football team back to life, it was a team effort. Us coaches prepared these boys in a limited amount of time to help make it to the Valley Championship. These players at Hanford West have a work ethic that's out of this world, Perryman said. "I am so thankful for these young and how much work they put in to make it that far. There is going to be many more successful Hanford West football teams in the years to come and I am so excited to see their progress."
Prior to coaching at Hanford West HS, Perryman was an assistant coach at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, Calif., during the 2020 season.
Perryman played at Sacramento State from 2016-19. He arrived as a wide receiver but moved to defensive back prior to the start of his freshman season. That season, he played in 10 games, including one start at safety and finished the year with 10 tackles. He added 12 stops during an injury-shortened 2017 season but returned to play in 10 games, including four starts in 2018. That year, he had 30 tackles and intercepted a pass against North Dakota. Perryman also became the first Hornet to score a defensive two-point conversion since 1990 when he returned a blocked PAT against North Dakota. As a senior, he started seven of the eight games in which he appeared. He set a career high with 48 total tackles and was part of the team which earned the first Big Sky Conference championship and FCS Playoffs appearance in school history.
Perryman also said that he wanted to thank Hanford West and the community for their support.
"First things first, I just want to thank Hanford West for the opportunity to be an educator and head football coach for their program. The support system from the students, teachers, administrators and community is amazing," Perryman said. "It pained me to break the news to everybody because I was so invested with everything at this school. Hanford West will always have a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to come back down to recruit the talent we have in the Valley."