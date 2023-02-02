2 Hanford West
Hanford West High’s Head Coach Allen Perryman talks to the team after their win over Kern Valley high 13-12 in this Nov. 14, 2022 file photo. 

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Allen Perryman said returning to his Alma mater Sacramento State and coaching was an opportunity he couldn't refuse.

Perryman, who was the head coach at Hanford West High School, was named the safeties coach at Sacramento State on Jan. 23. The move ends Perryman's one-year tenure as the Huskies head coach.

"It's a blessing to be able to return back to Sac State as a coach. I can't thank coach Andy Thompson enough for this opportunity. It was an opportunity that just fell in my lap and I had to take it," Perryman said. "Being able to coach with the best coaching staff in the Big Sky Conference is a honor. Also being able to coach some of the players that I played with when I was there is awesome. I'm really excited and I can't wait to get going."

Allen Perryman, right, who was the head coach at Hanford West for the 2022 season, will be leaving the program to take a position as the safeties coach at his alma mater Sacramento State.  Perryman led the Huskies to a 7-6 overall record and a runner-up finish in the CIF Central Section Division VI Championship in his lone season as head coach. 

