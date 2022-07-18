"It felt like home" — that is what Gracyn Coleman said was a major reason that she committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University.
Coleman, a 2022 Hanford West graduate, announced on her social media pages that she had decided to decommit from Arizona State University and instead play for the Aggies softball team.
“I chose to go to Texas A&M because college station reminds me so much of Hanford. The way the community comes together for not only the college itself but for all the sport programs. The traditions the college has is amazing,” Coleman said. “The history behind Texas A&M is what makes it so special. When I had went on my visit, I had fallen in love immediately, it felt like home. The main reason I had chosen to go to Texas A&M is because I wanted to follow the amazing coaching staff that was at ASU.”
Trisha Ford, who was the head coach at Arizona State and led the Sun Devils to a Pac-12 Conference Championship and the NCAA super regionals, accepted the head coaching position at Texas A&M in June. Jeff Harger, who was an assistant coach at ASU with Ford, also will be an assistant coach on Ford’s staff at Texas A&M. Harger is also Coleman’s uncle which aided in her decision.
“I decided to switch to Texas A&M when the ASU coaching staff made the change. Texas A&M will be the best college experience any student athlete could ask for. The academics Texas A&M provides for student athletes is above and beyond amazing,” Coleman said. “From past college camps that I have experienced, Coach Jo has always been a good coach that lives and breathes softball. Coach Ford and Coach Harger bring the competition and want to win and be the best. With all of that combined I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Coleman, who was named the Central Sequoia League Most Valuable Player during her senior year with the Huskies, said that she can’t wait to begin the next phase of her softball journey.
“I am beyond excited! The campus is breathtaking, the administration is so involved with the students to make sure they succeed in whatever major they want to study in, and the community itself is amazing,” Coleman said. “All of the traditions and history makes Texas A&M so much more special. I have never experienced a community that is so involved in Texas A&M sports let alone the college itself.”
The Aggies play in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and that is something that Coleman said is something she is looking forward too.
“When I first committed to ASU which was a PAC 12 school, I knew I was going to face really good competition, however, the SEC is another level,” Coleman said. “Playing Florida, LSU, and many more amazing softball programs is a dream any student athlete could ask for. I am beyond excited to play the best of the best completion.”
Coleman, whose softball dreams started on a field located at Fargo and 14th Avenue in Hanford, said that while she is heading to College Station, Texas, and Texas A&M University, that Hanford will always be in her heart, and she hopes to be an inspiration to future student-athletes.
“Hanford was the town I was born and raised in. Hanford West has always been the set high school for me because of my family members playing in the Hanford West softball program. I want to leave Hanford with a bang and not only represent Texas A&M but this small town that molded the person who I am today,” Coleman said. “I want to show younger student-athletes that anything is possible if you put the work and effort in. Not everything is physical, but mental is a big portion of it as well. With Hanford being a small town, I have learned that connections, hard work, and dedication is key to everything. Putting yourself out there and proving that even though Hanford is a small town, there are amazing sport programs and there are amazing student athletes.”