CIF postpones youth update, cancels regional and state championships

SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation released a statement on Tuesday afternoon postponing its future update.

The release said in part, “Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance.”

The CIF also said they do not expect the CDPH to issue any guidance on allowing schools to return back to full practice until Jan. 1, 2021 — possibly at an even later date. As a result, all full practice and competition start dates are on hold until further notice.

In an effort to provide the more than 800,000 student-athletes in California the best chance to compete in Season 1 Sports, the CIF is canceling all regional and state championship events for Season 1 Sports.

“By canceling Regional and State Championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools,” the release said.

The cancellation is another major blow to youth sports in California, which also canceled its state basketball championships in March.

Another significant change is that boys volleyball will be moved from Season 1 to Season 2 Sports to avoid the loss of another season. An updated Season 2 calendar to include boys volleyball will be released in January.