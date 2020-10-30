You have permission to edit this article.
CIF announces NFHS California Coach of the Year section nominees
SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is pleased to announce the Section nominees for the NFHS California State Coach of the Year award for the 2019-20 school year. These coaches were selected based on the positive work they have done with the student athletes in their respective sports programs.

“The CIF would like to thank and honor these well-deserving coaches for all they do for the student-athletes of California as their efforts go far beyond the court, field, mat, track, or pool deck,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.

As these coaches move forward in the NFHS Coach of the Year awards process, updates will be shared accordingly. Please see below for a complete list of NFHS Coach of the Year Nominees as selected by each respective CIF Section Office.

