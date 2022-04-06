Central Valley Fuego FC moved to the next stage of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 4-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive on Tuesday. Villyan Bijev, Nathan Smith and Christian Chaney scored goals starting with Bijev’s curving shot in the fourth minute.
Around 4,000 fans filled Lamonica stadium with energetic cheers from the kickoff through to the final whistle. The first goal brought people of all ages and backgrounds to their feet as they watched Nathan Smith catch Philipp Beigl off his line with a long pass to the attacking forward, Villyan Bijev. With a deft touch, Bijev controlled the pass and curved it easily over the head of the keeper’s outstretched arms.
The next goal came just 11 minutes later with a sizzling shot from Nathan Smith. The build up to the goal came when a Locomotive defender cleared a corner kick towards the middle of the field. Smith ran from mid-field to connect with the ball at the 30 yard line on a full volley. The ball burst from his foot like a cannon shot to the upper corner of the goal. 2-0 Fuego FC.
Just before half-time, Ozzie Ramos passed the ball to Villyan Bijev, who weaved through the Locomotive defense by nutmegging the first line of defense, cutting past the second, and curving his second goal past the hapless Beigl once again.
The second half started with a renewed onslaught from the Locomotive side, but it was brought to an end with a goal from Christian Chaney in the 62nd minute. Bijev served a corner kick up to Chaney, who redirected the ball into the goal with a perfectly placed header. It looked like the Fuego were going to register their second clean sheet until Eric Calvillo scored for El Paso in the 90th minute.
Central Valley Fuego FC’s 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC will propel them into the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, their inaugural appearance in the tournament. Formerly known as the U.S. Open Cup, the tournament is a knockout cup competition, which started more than a century ago in the 1913-1914 season. The overall champion is awarded $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.
Central Valley Fuego’s next regular season away game will be on April 8 against Charlotte Independence FC in North Carolina. The Fuego’s next home game will be played at Fresno State’s Soccer stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.