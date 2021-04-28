Bullpups win tough game against El Diamante

HANFORD — Last Thursday, Hanford High Girls Soccer closed the first half of WYL with a 4-0 win over Lemoore High. That game saw two goals apiece from Darienne Dunn and Ashlyn Isenberg.
Tuesday night the Bullpups opened the second half of WYL with a 3-1 victory over a tough El Diamante team. Isabella Schroder opened the scoring off an assist from Isenberg. She followed that up with a long range goal to make it 2-0 before the half. Late in the second half El Diamante were able to pull within one, scoring the first goal given up by the Bullpups so far in WYL.
Moments later Isenberg responded with a goal of her own from a Schroder assist, pushing the lead to 3-1 and locking up the victory. The win moves the Bullpups to 12-0 on the season and 6-0 atop WYL.
“We’ve been talking a lot at training about the importance of staying mentally focused and not getting complacent. They understand that success isn’t a given, it requires hard work each and every game. So far they’ve stepped up to every challenge. Still a lot of soccer to be played though,” said coach Jordan Barba.
The JV girls soccer team also won their match 2-1.
Next match is at home against Mt. Whitney on Thursday.
