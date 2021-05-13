HANFORD — After suffering their first loss of the season last Thursday against Golden West, Hanford High girls soccer needed to win their final league match against Lemoore on Tuesday to clinch the WYL title.
Before the game the Bullpups honored their ten seniors: Melody Martinez, Breauna Mello, Abygail Olivares, McKenna Rodriguez, Isabella Schroder, Angelina Ramirez, Ashlyn Isenberg, Hailey Langley, Rylan Lewis, and Darienne Dunn.
Once the game started it was all business as the Bullpups had shots on goal within the first minute of the game. The first half would end with the score at 1-0 behind a goal from Isabella Schroder. In the second half it was all Hanford High as Schroder added three more goals and Darienne Dunn added one of her own on a beautiful free kick. It is the first time Hanford High has won the WYL title since 1993 when they were co-champions. Now they will wait for the playoff bracket to be released to see who they are playing next week.
“It was a tough loss last week but the girls took it in stride and used it as a wake up call. It’s also pretty special to be able to clinch the WYL title in front of our fans and on Senior Night no less. The girls earned this title and battled all year against tough competition. I’m very proud of all of them. We started this year with two goals, we just accomplished one. Now we set our sights on the second,” said coach Jordan Barba.
