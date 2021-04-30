Bullpups beat Mt. Whitney

HANFORD — Hanford High Girls Soccer won their home match Thursday night against Mt. Whitney.
Great saves from the Whitney goalkeeper as well as a couple missed opportunities had the score tied 0-0 late into the game. With two minutes remaining, Jaylin Magana was able to send Isabella Schroder through on a breakaway and she found the back of the net for the deciding goal. The defense played well keeping the Bullpups in it all game long. The win improves their record to 7-0 in WYL and 13-0 overall. Next up is a very important matchup at Redwood on Tuesday.
“We had our struggles in this match offensively but, like I’ve said before, these girls battle until the final whistle each and every game and tonight that’s how they earned the victory. They responded well to adversity and at the end of the day the response is always the most important part,” said coach Jordan Barba.
The JV squad played very well and earned themselves a 4-0 victory.
