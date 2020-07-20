2020-21 sports delayed until December, January

SACRAMENTO — As expected, the California Interscholastic Federation has delayed the 2020-21 sports season until December and January due to the coronavirus.

The CIF State released a statement on Monday morning which said in part, “The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education‐based athletics for the 2020‐2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.”

They also released a 2020-21 sports calendar, but added that each CIF section would release their own calendar. The CIF Central Section released their calendar shortly after the initial announcement.

Among the many changes, one of the biggest is that there will be only two seasons instead of the usual three in the Central Section.

Fall sports will consist of cross country, water polo, volleyball and football. Spring sports will be badminton, soccer, tennis, swim and dive, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, golf, track and field, lacrosse, and competitive sport cheer. The winter sports season has been eliminated this year.

First-year CIF Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos released a statement which tried to clarify some of the changes for this upcoming year.

On the change to two seasons, Tos said, “The overlap between seasons in a three-season model would have been very challenging for three sport athletes while also dramatically shortening the seasons for those students that only play one or two sports.” Thus the switch was made.