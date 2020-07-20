2020-21 sports delayed until December, January

SACRAMENTO — As expected, the California Interscholastic Federation has delayed the 2020-21 sports season until December and January due to the coronavirus.
The CIF State released a statement on Monday morning which said in part, “The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education‐based athletics for the 2020‐2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.”
They also released a 2020-21 sports calendar, but added that each CIF section would release their own calendar. The CIF Central Section released their calendar shortly after the initial announcement.
Among the many changes, one of the biggest is that there will be only two seasons instead of the usual three in the Central Section.
Fall sports will consist of cross country, water polo, volleyball and football. Spring sports will be badminton, soccer, tennis, swim and dive, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, golf, track and field, lacrosse, and competitive sport cheer. The winter sports season has been eliminated this year.
First-year CIF Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos released a statement which tried to clarify some of the changes for this upcoming year.
On the change to two seasons, Tos said, “The overlap between seasons in a three-season model would have been very challenging for three sport athletes while also dramatically shortening the seasons for those students that only play one or two sports.” Thus the switch was made.
The first contest date will not be until Dec. 28 when cross country, water polo and volleyball can begin. Football can begin on Jan. 7. The last allowable date for a league contest for cross country will be March 11, water polo and volleyball will be Feb. 25, and football will be March 19.
Section championships will remain the same in all sports. The only exception is that football playoff brackets will change to eight-team brackets, so schools can keep an 11-week regular season to play 10 games with a bye.
“We will be working on a plan for football playoffs that will not eliminate any teams from the playoffs and will add divisions if necessary,” Tos said.
For spring sports, March 8 is the first allowable day of competition for badminton, soccer and tennis. On March 20, swim and dive, wrestling, and basketball can begin. On March 27, baseball, softball, golf, and track and field can begin. On March 29, lacrosse and competitive sport cheer can begin.
The last allowable date for a league contest varies widely for spring sports and are as follows: May 8 (badminton), May 13 (soccer), May 15 (tennis), May 21 (swim and dive), May 22 (wrestling), May 27 (basketball), June 3 (baseball, softball, golf), June 4 (track and field), June 5 (lacrosse), and competitive sport cheer (TBD).
The CIF State has also made the decision that all regional and state championship events will be reduced to one week for all sports. More information on these contests will become available in the coming months.
The summer period has also been extended from the beginning of the school year through December.
Due to the many changes, CIF is also temporarily suspending bylaws 600, 601, 602, 603, 604, and 605 for all sports for the 2020‐21 school year. This means that students will be allowed to participate on an outside team at the same time they participate on their high school team.
“From today forward, I hope we focus on the opportunities that this plan provides for our student-athletes. The upcoming school year will test the resolve, adaptability and determination of all involved. At the end of this process this is the plan that provides the most opportunities for the most student-athletes,” Tos said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.