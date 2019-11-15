NEX customers who shop and use their MILITARY STAR® Card for purchases totaling $499 or more from November 14 – December 4 will pay no interest* and have no down payment for six months. For purchases totaling $999 or more during that timeframe, NEX customers will have no interest* and have no down payment for one year.

The MILITARY STAR® card offers many benefits including 10 percent off the first day's purchases**, no annual, late or over the limit fees,^ competitive low interest rate, over 40 special promotions and discounts yearly as well as 24-hour customer service including online access.

MILITARY STAR® Card applications are available at any NEX. The application can be processed the same day at the NEX customer service desk.

