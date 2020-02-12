Smilin Rylan Kids Yoga at the Remington
LEMOORE — In addition to an already-approved dispensary, the city of Lemoore has approved the issuance of a cannabis consumption lounge license.
HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has welcomed two new officers, who had their badges pinned Tuesday evening during the Hanford City Cou…
The dining room in the Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation facility was abuzz with joyous chatter. The usual tables had been replaced b…
Updated
CORCORAN — The Corcoran Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after a man was shot Monday morning.
HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who may have been involved in a stabbing.
Updated
Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who warned the public of a potential "SARS-like" disease in December 2019, has died, Wuhan Central Hospital said.
Dr. Milton Teske, Health Officer for the Public Health Department, would like to provide updated information regarding the new Novel Coronavir…
KINGSBURG – This year’s 2020 World Ag Expo will mark several firsts for one local business, S&S Metal Fabrication. It’s not only the first…
Korey Domingos was determined to graduate from college in four years, even if that involved going to school full-time while working two full-t…
Updated
HANFORD — A Kings County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a machete-wielding man Tuesday after he attacked three people, authorities said.