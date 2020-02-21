Smart Sea Gliders Improve Ocean Observation and Ocean Prediction

Overall, the gliders collected more than 13,000 conductivity, temperature and depth profiles used in two ocean forecast models.

Because of the volume of closely spaced glider data collected, Book’s team also created and tested new ways to use the data in ocean forecast models. Prior assumptions based on the idea of single gliders collecting data far apart from each other had to be relaxed or removed before the models could begin to use glider team data effectively.

“We found that there is little to no benefit in using teams without improving the way you assimilate the data,” said Book. “There was some benefit to just improving the assimilation method for the models, but this benefit was greatly increased if we used glider teams instead of single gliders. What we saw overall was that it is important to do both.” The overall improvement Book’s team observed was 9 to 12 percent, a measurement of improved accuracy of the ocean weather models.