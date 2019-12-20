The Winders’ World Tour

Sidewinders receive the CVW-7 Top Hook award for Line Period 3 onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72).

 CONTRIBUTED

The Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron EIGHT SIX (VFA-86) are completing their ninth month of deployment. Having departed Norfolk, VA aboard the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72) on April 1st and on station in the North Arabian Sea since May.

Some of the members wanted to send messages home to their loved ones for the holiday season:

From: ADC Justin Tunget

To: Wife Stefanie Tunget and son Ashton Tunget

Merry Christmas to my Sugar Momma and Spellng Bee champ. Im proud of you both and can't wait to get home. One step at a time. I love you!

From: AD3 Trevor Ehmann

To: Wife

My wife,

Thinking of you always, I love you more than words can describe. I can’t wait till I’m back home with my best friend, and man’s best friend aka Skailey Bailey. I love you boobly.

Your Husband,

Trevor L. Ehmann

