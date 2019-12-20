The Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron EIGHT SIX (VFA-86) are completing their ninth month of deployment. Having departed Norfolk, VA aboard the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72) on April 1st and on station in the North Arabian Sea since May.
Some of the members wanted to send messages home to their loved ones for the holiday season:
From: ADC Justin Tunget
To: Wife Stefanie Tunget and son Ashton Tunget
Merry Christmas to my Sugar Momma and Spellng Bee champ. Im proud of you both and can't wait to get home. One step at a time. I love you!
From: AD3 Trevor Ehmann
To: Wife
My wife,
Thinking of you always, I love you more than words can describe. I can’t wait till I’m back home with my best friend, and man’s best friend aka Skailey Bailey. I love you boobly.
Your Husband,
Trevor L. Ehmann
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.