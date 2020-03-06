SERMC Wins 2019 Maintenance Excellence Award

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Planned and successfully executed five Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Availabilities, 54 Continuous Maintenance Availabilities, 2,670 Fleet Technical Assists, 10 Total Ship Readiness Assessments, and resolved 372 casualty reports that resulted in improved the material readiness of 4th Fleet assets

Executed emergent dry-docking repairs within original timelines, successfully achieving deployments on-time in support of 4th Fleet Operations

Provided exemplary technical support on-site in Pascagoula, Miss in support of the highly complex repair and overhaul of USS Fitzgerald’s gas turbine engines, generators and associated exhaust work

Recognized by the NAVSEA Inspector General as the first RMC to undergo an inspection and be compliant in all categories, earning SERMC a “Clean Sweep.” SERMC was also the first NAVSEA Command to successfully pass the Cybersecurity IG Inspection

Capt. John Lobuono, Commanding Officer at SERMC, told the Sailors and Civilians that, “Our fleet looks to each of you to ensure that their warfighting platforms are ready to return to sea fully mission capable,” said Lobuono. “Your actions over the past year have shown that you were more than up for the challenge.”