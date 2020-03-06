SERMC Wins 2019 Maintenance Excellence Award

MAYPORT, Fla. (NNS) -- Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) was presented the 2019 Regional Maintenance Center (RMC) Excellence Award on Feb. 26.
The award is presented each year to a single RMC for superior performance and fleet support in the execution and oversight of surface ship maintenance, modernization and repair.
During the award presentation, Rear Adm. Tom Anderson, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization (SEA 21) at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), praised the SERMC team for their outstanding contributions to the readiness of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet throughout 2019.
“I am excited to be here today to present the 2019 RMC Maintenance Excellence Award,” said Anderson. “All of you here at SERMC consistently provided outstanding repair, maintenance and modernization support through numerous availabilities, fleet technical assistance, and emergent repairs. Your dedication, professionalism and attention to detail are inspirational and set the standard across the NAVSEA enterprise. Congratulations, this is a significant achievement!”
The RMCs are evaluated annually for specific mission accomplishments that prioritize maintenance superiority and positive impact on ship readiness and operational capability. SERMC distinguished themselves as the 2019 award winner through significant achievements such as:
Planned and successfully executed five Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Availabilities, 54 Continuous Maintenance Availabilities, 2,670 Fleet Technical Assists, 10 Total Ship Readiness Assessments, and resolved 372 casualty reports that resulted in improved the material readiness of 4th Fleet assets
Executed emergent dry-docking repairs within original timelines, successfully achieving deployments on-time in support of 4th Fleet Operations
Provided exemplary technical support on-site in Pascagoula, Miss in support of the highly complex repair and overhaul of USS Fitzgerald’s gas turbine engines, generators and associated exhaust work
Recognized by the NAVSEA Inspector General as the first RMC to undergo an inspection and be compliant in all categories, earning SERMC a “Clean Sweep.” SERMC was also the first NAVSEA Command to successfully pass the Cybersecurity IG Inspection
Capt. John Lobuono, Commanding Officer at SERMC, told the Sailors and Civilians that, “Our fleet looks to each of you to ensure that their warfighting platforms are ready to return to sea fully mission capable,” said Lobuono. “Your actions over the past year have shown that you were more than up for the challenge.”
SERMC's winning award package will now compete against repair and maintenance units from each branch of the armed services for the coveted Secretary of Defense Maintenance Award.
SERMC is the largest command on board Mayport Naval Station and provides surface ship maintenance, modernization and technical expertise in support of the ships of the US Navy.