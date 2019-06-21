Sequoia Genealogical Society present the program “What’s NEW at FamilySearch”

On Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Robert Givens will present the program “What’s NEW at FamilySearch”.
Are you a user of www.FamilySearch.org? Have you never even checked it out? FamilySearch just celebrated 20 years online as the largest completely free family history web site. Come and learn what is new at FamilySearch. You will learn of many new parts of this web site that can help you with your genealogical research and help you learn more about your ancestors. Bob Givens volunteers as a Community and Social Media Support specialist for FamilySearch and will discuss and demonstrate many of these new and exciting ways FamilySearch can make your family history efforts more rewarding and successful.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street (M Street and Cross Avenue), in Tulare. Meetings are at 6:30. There is no cost to attend and the public is welcomed. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information please phone (559) 685-4518
This program will be followed by a short refreshment time.
