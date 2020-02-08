On Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Robert Givens will present the program Cemetery Research and Find A Grave. This will be Cemetery Research 101 – Everything you would want to know about cemetery and burial record research. Cemetery records and tombstones can hold a wealth of information for researchers. But locating gravesites can be a challenge. In this program genealogists will learn how to use the internet in their search for family graves and the clues that might be found on them. Pitfalls of online cemetery research will be discussed and recommendations for off-line research will be provided. Robert Givens will share experiences from his many, many years of genealogy searching and researching.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street (M Street and Cross Avenue), in Tulare. Meetings are at 6:30, the first Thursday evening, of each month. There is no cost to attend and the public is welcomed. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information please phone (559) 685-4518
This program will be followed by a short refreshment time.