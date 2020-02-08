On Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Robert Givens will present the program Cemetery Research and Find A Grave. This will be Cemetery Research 101 – Everything you would want to know about cemetery and burial record research. Cemetery records and tombstones can hold a wealth of information for researchers. But locating gravesites can be a challenge. In this program genealogists will learn how to use the internet in their search for family graves and the clues that might be found on them. Pitfalls of online cemetery research will be discussed and recommendations for off-line research will be provided. Robert Givens will share experiences from his many, many years of genealogy searching and researching.