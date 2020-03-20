Separating From the Navy? Consider Joining 105 Years of Citizen Sailors as a Navy Reservist

“Critical maritime capabilities and capacities have always been resident in the Navy Reserve. The U.S. Navy has always relied on the Navy Reserve to accomplish the mission,” said Maxey. “You would be hard pressed to identify a major naval operation that did not include a significant contribution by our Reserve Force.”

For active duty service members contemplating leaving the Navy and having their DD214 in hand, there are options that may help satisfy and even compliment a member’s civilian life goals according to Electronics Technician 2nd Class Nicholas Fonseca, benefits advisor, Navy Recruiting Command, Prior-Service N3R Detachment Southeast.

“The best part of my job is educating Sailors and making sure they have all the information they need to make a conscious decision on their future,” said Fonseca.

Reserve benefit advisors are new division under Navy Recruiting Command who are available to explain the transition from active component to the reserves. While the goal is retention, the advisor’s function is to educate Sailors, not push them in any way to join the reserves.