Sentinel goes on vacation with locals

The Sentinel came along for a vacation trip to Oregon with John, Susan Padilla from Hanford and Aaron, Betty Vasquez and Leilani from Fullerton.They visited The Capital in Sacramento, Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, Napa Valley, Stockton and The Sundial Bridge in Redding. While in beautiful Oregon the couples visited Grant's Pass, Eugene, Portland and the coastal city of Seaside.

 Contributed
