Senator Melissa Hurtado’s Legislation to Expand Voter Access to Primaries Move toward Governor’s Desk

SACRAMENTO – On Feb. 6th, Senator Melissa Hurtado’s (D-Sanger) legislation, SB 207, which would simplify the process for voters updating specified personal information or party preference in the two weeks prior to and including Election Day, passed through the Senate Floor. The bill, coauthored by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), received bipartisan support with a 28-9 vote – moving the bill to the Governor’s desk.

“The 2016 presidential primary highlighted various issues faced by election officials and voters in navigating California’s electoral process,” stated Senator Hurtado. “SB 207 will address those issues by providing access to voting bill that will reduce wait times at the polls for all voters by streamlining the polling place process for last minute changes to address party preference.”

“We need to ensure California’s non-partisan and independent voters are able to cast a ballot for the presidential candidate they prefer. Voting ought to be easy, and AB 207 will streamline the process to allow these independent voters less hassle than normal when voting for their preferred candidate,” stated Assemblymember Gonzalez.