Selma Stories: Still not dead

In retrospect, Joaquin’s concerns were justified. For the first three years of his life, I was active with him — taking him to Shafer Park, kicking soccer balls with him, teaching him to whack balls with bats, paddles and rackets. I took him to Pickleball sessions with me at 2 years old; he sat and watched silently, and now has his own paddle.

But for the past year, I have been an invalid. Two hip replacements have put me in the hospital twice; he has watched me use a walker and cane and not be able to actively coach him.

So why wouldn’t he question my mortality?

Ah, but now I am better. As Willie Nelson wrote in a song, “I woke up still not dead again today.”

And now Joaquin has a different outlook on Ol’ Grandpa.

Last week, when my daughter received her ballot in the mail, Joaquin asked about it. Time for a lesson in civics.

“A government is a group of people that make the rules,” Joaquin’s Mom explained. “We vote for them.”

Joaquin got excited. “Mommy, Grandpa! Grandpa should do that! You have to vote for Grandpa!”