Selma Stories: Still not dead

The question was as shocking as it was simple: “Mommy, when is Grandpa going to die?”
My grandson Joaquin’s question caught his Mom (my daughter Rusty) off guard.
Does the little guy, just shy of 5 years old, believe there is a date on the calendar when every old person perishes, like the expiration date on milk and medicine?
His mother’s answer also was simple: “Joaquin, we don’t know. We hope, not for a long time from now.”
His next question was deeper: “But what do I do?”
Now Mommy began to probe. What was going in his active brain?
Turns out, Joaquin was worried that something might happen to me when he was with me, and he wanted to know what he should do.
What followed was this conversation:
“Go get grandma.”
“What if Grandma isn’t there?”
“Find someone who looks like a Mommy or a Daddy or a Grandma or a Grandpa.”
“What if there is no one?”
Lesson learned for our family. Shouldn’t even 4-year-olds be taught how to find the emergency number on a cel phone — and what to say once they get through to the dispatcher?
In retrospect, Joaquin’s concerns were justified. For the first three years of his life, I was active with him — taking him to Shafer Park, kicking soccer balls with him, teaching him to whack balls with bats, paddles and rackets. I took him to Pickleball sessions with me at 2 years old; he sat and watched silently, and now has his own paddle.
But for the past year, I have been an invalid. Two hip replacements have put me in the hospital twice; he has watched me use a walker and cane and not be able to actively coach him.
So why wouldn’t he question my mortality?
Ah, but now I am better. As Willie Nelson wrote in a song, “I woke up still not dead again today.”
And now Joaquin has a different outlook on Ol’ Grandpa.
Last week, when my daughter received her ballot in the mail, Joaquin asked about it. Time for a lesson in civics.
“A government is a group of people that make the rules,” Joaquin’s Mom explained. “We vote for them.”
Joaquin got excited. “Mommy, Grandpa! Grandpa should do that! You have to vote for Grandpa!”
I guess I should be impressed that in my Grandson’s eyes I have risen from near-death to a candidate for office.
So this year my goals are simple: Get my body in good enough shape that my Grandson won’t be asking about my demise. And receive at least one vote for President, or Congress — or whatever they let let 5-year-olds vote on.
(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.)