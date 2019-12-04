A couple weeks ago I drove across town to pick up a relative for a trip to the airport in Fresno.
My first mistake was in not anticipating that I’d be driving through school traffic. My second mistake was taking the wrong route and joining the morning logjam on McCall.
I live in North Selma, west of McCall. My relative lives in South Selma, east of McCall. There’s no way to get from A to B without passing a couple of schools. I could take Thompson, Wright or McCall and still wait at crosswalks for students to get to their classes.
Traffic is one issue I don’t deal with very well. That’s why I rarely venture onto Selma streets in the morning or mid-afternoon, when school kids are walking to and from school.
So I was in agreement the other night when the Selma City Council turned down a proposal to build apartments at Dinuba Ave. and Wright St. One of the issues was traffic, and Dinuba from Golden State to McCall is totally unsuited for more traffic than it already has.
I drive that road often, and much of it is it is narrow. At times, the vehicles trying to turn from Dinuba onto McCall are backed up almost to Wright.
If I was the Traffic Emperor for Selma I would widen Dinuba Ave. and install a traffic signal at its intersection with McCall.
I also would either eliminate or downsize the island on Nelson Blvd. between Highland and Thompson. As it is, each lane is narrow and become even narrower when residents park wide vehicles.
And I would try to make the northwest entrance to downtown (think Wright and Thompson), where several streets converge, a bit less intimidating. Sure, we’ve all learned to negotiate it, but it’s awkward and must drive newcomers and visitors crazy.
I’m sure you could name your own unfavorite traffic issues in Selma. If you have a car, you drive, and traffic bugaboos are irritating.
We all understand that traffic is something you have to endure in large cities. I have learned to accept the Fresno drivers and traffic, whether I like it or not. Los Angeles? No way to avoid traffic there. And I try not to drive much in San Francisco.
But those of us who live in smaller towns have an expectation that we won’t experience traffic jams. It’s an unrealistic expectation, but we still harbor it.
All of this happens because we are a car culture in California. We’re trying to move into the mass-transit business, but we face resistance. Some day, I hope, my grandson will be able to take a fast train that will get him from Fresno to San Francisco in about an hour. (I was hoping to see that in my lifetime, but now I don’t have much hope.)
Until then, let’s all be careful out there. Especially when our children are walking to and from school.
As for me, I’ll try to convince my relatives to leave for their airplane trips at noon or midnight.
