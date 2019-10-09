How do we weigh our birthdays? Some are some heavier than others, with grand import. Others are light and airy, almost unnoticed?
Children want to be older. As we age, we long to be younger. It’s the human condition.
Once the gigantic weight of turning 21 is off our back, most of us tend to give the greatest significance to birthdays that end in a zero. You know, 30, 40, 50, 60. I won’t go any further, although many of us have.
My criteria is different. It’s all in the numbers. Turning 44 was major because it was the uniform number of favorite baseball stars Hank Aaron and Willie McCovey. I slowed down at 55 because, well, it was a highway speed limit. I sped up at 65, the freeway speed.
This week I had a birthday that holds plenty of significance. Finally, after years of playing bad golf, I made par. That’s right, duffers, I hit 72 this week.
Not on my golf scorecard, of course. Don’t be ridiculous. But in years of age, I am two nines of 36. I am 18 pars. I am two birdies, two bogeys and a bunch of gimme putts.
Those of us who play golf are constantly chasing par. For most of us it is elusive, but for the best golfers in the world, it is the minimum result. And par golfers don’t last long on the pro tour.
Par also is a concept: “Par for the course” is the expected outcome. Birthdays, however, are cause for a surprise — a gift, a dinner, maybe a bunch of people hiding behind furniture.
Most often, reaching a par-72 birthday means falling asleep at 7 p.m. after cake and ice cream. Which is “par for the dessert course.”
Remember how excited you were for your birthdays when you were young? Big, big deal! Friends and family watching you blow out eight candles, with a Tonka Truck or a Barbie waiting to unwrap.
Teen-ager birthdays were full of clothes and technology. College birthdays often meant concert tickets.
Then came adulthood. I often write notes to friends on Facebook for their birthdays. My message is short: “Why are you still having birthdays? Stop it!” And yet birthdays are inevitable, a yearly reminder that the world revolves as we hang on for dear life.
So over the weekend I enjoyed being at par. I watched my grandson play soccer, went to lunch with my family, ate some tres leches cake and then napped in front of a televised ballgame. That’s what par looks like for old dudes.
I doubt I’ll ever shoot par on a golf course. But I can live it for a year.
