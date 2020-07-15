Selma PD arrest gang member with gun

SELMA – A Selma gang member was arrested after police found the man to be in possession of a loaded weapon, according to a press release sent by Selma PD Chief Joe Gomez.
Selma Police officers stopped a white Nissan Altima at 12:35 a.m. on July 7 near Snyder and Almond streets.
Driver Sergio Sanchez, 37, is known to be a validated member of a local gang. A female passenger was also in the car.
Since Sergio is on AB109 probation and open to search, they were both detained and a vehicle search was conducted.
A 40-caliber ghost gun was located with one round in the chamber and a 12-round magazine inside containing 10 rounds. One solo round was also located in the vehicle for a total of 12 live rounds.
Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, 12 counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition and probation violation.
He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
