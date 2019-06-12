And now they are Selma High Bears. As the graduating during Abraham Lincoln Middle School eighth graders marched out of Sunnyside Stadium, they are congratulated with hoots from cheering family members in the stands.
ALMS Principal Antonio Rivera encouraged the graduating eighth graders to “hold to your value system, your work ethic and to be a strong person of character” all through their next four years of high school and beyond.
