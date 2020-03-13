Securing the Future: The Next Class of Female Naval Aviators

Q: How much flight experience do you have?

A: When I graduated from Florida Tech I had my multi-engine commercial pilot’s license along with my degree. I got my Flight Instructor Certificate and was an instructor for two and a half years. I have over 1,100 flight hours.

Q: More and more women are earning their wings, but the majority of naval aviators are men. Is that something you think about while you are going through your training?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

A: It crosses my mind every day. As a woman, I’m never going to be “one of the guys” and that can sometimes make things tough when it comes to building comradery among my fellow students. However in terms of work, I don’t have any issues.

Q: Do you notice any differences in training between you and your male counterparts?

A: I don’t notice any difference, the command does a good job fostering a climate of equality. Whether you are male or female you are held to the high standard expected of Navy and Marine Corps aviators. That’s the great thing about aviation, at the end of the day all that matters is if you are safe and have the skills to perform.

Q: Do you have anyone you looked up to as a role model?