Second Annual Tulare County Agribee Set for March 5 at International Agri-Center

Tulare - The International Agri-Center® is hosting the second annual Tulare County Agribee for fifth grade students on Thursday, March 5 starting at 9:00 a.m. The Agribee will be held in the Conference Dining Room on the second floor of the Heritage Complex.
The Agribee is a define and spell competition that promotes agriculture education in schools and gives students a rewarding opportunity to learn about farms, food and fiber all around them. The program originated in Butte County with the local Farm Bureau office.
Kerissa Chapman, Ag Education Manager at the International Agri-Center®, brought the competition to Tulare County in 2019 and is proud to head up the competition again for year two.
“The Agribee is a great way to help local students learn more about agriculture by spelling ag related words and defining them,” shared Chapman. “We have another great field of competitors for our second year and a strong lineup of contest officials.”
Local fifth grade classes held individual Agribees to determine the students who would compete at the County Level competition at the International Agri-Center®. Two fifth grade students will participate from each of the following schools: Tipton Elementary, Sundale Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Pixley Elementary, Waukena Elementary and St. Aloysius School. Ali Macedo will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies, while the Agribee Judges will be Farmer Ray Van Beek, Provost of COS Tulare Campus Dr. LouAnn Waldner and Executive Director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau Tricia Stever-Blattler. Committee members Nancy Gregg, Jane Machado and Serena Swall will help Chapman facilitate the event.
The event is made available to local fifth grade teachers and students in area school districts by invitation only. Media outlets are welcome to cover the private event.
The International Agri-Center® is located at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare, CA. The Agribee will take place in the Conference Dining Room on the second floor of the Heritage Complex.