Second Annual Tulare County Agribee Set for March 5 at International Agri-Center

Tulare - The International Agri-Center® is hosting the second annual Tulare County Agribee for fifth grade students on Thursday, March 5 starting at 9:00 a.m. The Agribee will be held in the Conference Dining Room on the second floor of the Heritage Complex.

The Agribee is a define and spell competition that promotes agriculture education in schools and gives students a rewarding opportunity to learn about farms, food and fiber all around them. The program originated in Butte County with the local Farm Bureau office.

Kerissa Chapman, Ag Education Manager at the International Agri-Center®, brought the competition to Tulare County in 2019 and is proud to head up the competition again for year two.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“The Agribee is a great way to help local students learn more about agriculture by spelling ag related words and defining them,” shared Chapman. “We have another great field of competitors for our second year and a strong lineup of contest officials.”