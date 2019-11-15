SEAL BEACH (NNS) -- For the third time in four years, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach has been selected as the winner of the Commander, Navy Region Southwest Installation Excellence Award for Small Installations.
The award recognizes bases for superior support to the fleet, cost savings, and innovative improvements to facilities, quality of life, safety, and environmental sustainability.
“Competition this year was tough, and all of our bases have had some truly outstanding accomplishments,” said the Commander of Navy Region Southwest, Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar.
“However, the exceptional work by the Seal Beach team really stood out.”
In recent years base personnel have led efforts to curb the use of energy and water, build a new ammunition pier, upgrade the gym and family housing units, and improve the safety and security of base operations.
“It is a true honor and privilege to be a part of this great organization, and we would not have been selected for this recognition without everyone’s hard work and dedication," said weapons station Commanding Officer Capt. Jason Sherman. "Our efforts at constant improvement, collaboration and teamwork have really paid off, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we fare at the national level."
The weapons station will next represent the Southwest region in the competition for the best small installation Navy-wide. That contest is scheduled to be decided by January 2020.
In 2012 and 2016 the base and its two detachments in Fallbrook and Norco, Calif. went on to win honors as the best small installation in the U.S. Navy.
Commencing operations in 1944 as a Naval Ammunition and Net Depot, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach provides munitions to a majority of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.