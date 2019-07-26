Seabees, Guam locals participate in 75th Liberation Day Parade

AGANA, Guam (NNS) -- Seabees assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, NMCB 4, and Commander, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific, participated in the 75th Liberation Day Parade alongside their sister village, which was made up of Guam locals from Barrigada, July 21.
The Seabees worked alongside their sister village of Barrigada to build a parade float, and then marched alongside their sister village volunteers during the parade. This year was monumental as it marked the 75th anniversary of Guam’s liberation from Japanese occupation by United States forces during World War II.
“The Seabees history in Guam is rich starting from the original Liberation Day until now,” said Capt. Steve Stasick, commanding officer of 30th NCR. “It has been an honor working alongside the citizens of Barrigada and I look forward to working with them in the future.”
In 1944, during the three-week battle for Guam, the Seabees landed alongside the Marines and contributed to the fight by unloading ships and performing vital construction in support of combat operations. Their efforts led to the construction of the advanced headquarters for the United States Pacific Fleet, an airbase for B-29 bombers, and a depot center for war supply. Seabees were also the driving force behind the construction of Marine Corps Drive and still maintain a strong presence on the island.
To carry on the legacy, the citizens of Barrigada and Seabees were paired together for the parade due to Guam’s sister village program. 30 NCR and Barrigada have worked together on several projects benefiting the residents of Barrigada and the Seabees stationed on Guam because of this program.
“We are very proud to have worked alongside our sister squadron who helped make our float a success this year,” said June Blas, the mayor of the Barrigada. “It was a really fun time, because this team of Seabees were very hands on, and got dirty and sweated alongside us locals to build the float. The parade really showcased the good community relationship Barrigada has with the military still, even with all the time that has passed.”
The city of Barrigada and the Seabees plan to continue to participate in the Sister Village Program and further build upon the legacy that was started 75 years ago.
As Commander Task Group 75.5, 30 NCR provides command and control over all naval construction force units in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 30 NCR enables the real-time mobility of response for engineering units and other assigned forces to provide expeditionary, general and limited combat engineer capability to respond to major combat operations and contingencies, conduct Theater Security Cooperation Plan operations, and execute Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response (HA/DR) and Civil-Military Operations within the Pacific.
