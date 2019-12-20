The Scholarships for Military Children program is celebrating its nineteenth year of outreach to the military community. Each year the program, supported through the military commissary system and administered by the Fisher House Foundation, awards hundreds of scholarships to qualified seniors planning to enroll in a four-year program of studies the following fall, or to college students already enrolled in a four-year program.
The application period for 2020 open Dec. 16, 2019 and applicants must be submitted online at www.militaryscholar.org by Feb. 24, 2020.
Manufactures and vendors that sell groceries or provide services to commissaries fund the Scholarships for Military Children program, which has awarded more that 19.1 million and over 11,000 scholarships to deserving children of military families since 2001. At least one $2,000 scholarship is awarded at every commissary location with a qualified applicant.
Additional information will be available Dec. 16, 2019 at the program web sit at http://www.militaryscholar.org or through the link at http://www.commissaries.com.
