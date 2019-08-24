LEMOORE – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will attend the Tune In & Tune Up car clean-up event hosted by Valley Clean Air Now (Valley CAN) with collaboration from Health Air Living and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The event will take place at West Hills College in Lemoore this Saturday. Drivers that attend will receive free car emission tests and vouchers to repair out-of-tune vehicles.

Tune In & Tune Up

Saturday, August 24, 2019

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

West Hills College

555 College Ave, Lemoore 93245

For more information, please call Assemblymember Salas’ Kings District Office: (559)-585-7170

