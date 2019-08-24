LEMOORE – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will attend the Tune In & Tune Up car clean-up event hosted by Valley Clean Air Now (Valley CAN) with collaboration from Health Air Living and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The event will take place at West Hills College in Lemoore this Saturday. Drivers that attend will receive free car emission tests and vouchers to repair out-of-tune vehicles.
Tune In & Tune Up
Saturday, August 24, 2019
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
West Hills College
555 College Ave, Lemoore 93245
For more information, please call Assemblymember Salas’ Kings District Office: (559)-585-7170
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.