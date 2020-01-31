SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cassie Wells, a Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Gina DeLaTorre, a Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three (HSC-3), and Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Claude Lewis, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit USS Lyndon B Johnson (DDG 1002), were among the five honored during a ceremony held by San Diego California Highway Patrol (CHP), Jan. 10.
On Nov. 13, during rush hour traffic, a San Diego Freeway Service Patrol Officer became unconscious behind the wheel on State Highway 94. Wells, DeLaTorre, and Lewis were among the people who stopped to provide lifesaving assistance to the unconscious officer. They contacted 911 and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrived. Their efforts and quick reaction saved the officer's life.
“His vehicle was in front of me at the time of the incident, and when I saw there was no reaction from the driver inside after swerving into the median, I knew I had to do something,” said Wells. “I called 911 and just knew I had to get out of my car and help him, that’s how the Navy trained me. I wasn’t going to leave him until paramedics came to take over his care. Seeing him today brought me to tears, just like when I got the phone call after that he had survived.”
During the ceremony, each honoree received a plaque, and other gifts from San Diego CHP recognizing and thanking them for their heroic efforts that afternoon.
“Today I was overcome by a whirlwind of emotions to actually see the officer alive and back on the job,” said DeLaTorre. “I am very thankful that our mandatory Navy CPR class skills kicked in. It was nice to be recognized today, but it is not something I ever expected, I did what the Navy taught me, to put others before myself.”
Representatives from each chain of command and many CHP high profile officers, along with families and friends were there to thank each of the five who helped during the event that day.
“I thought it was important for the five individuals to be honored today,” said Capt. Jim Nellis Miller, commander of the CHP San Diego area office. “They made a difference to a lot of people that day, and I wish I could do even more for them, they deserve it. They are heroes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.